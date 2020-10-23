endsars-protests:-police-deploy-personnel-across-benue

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Police Command has deployed personnel across the state to forestall any form of crisis or breakdown of law and order arising from the EndSAR protests.

The Command also commended Benue youths for maintaining peace during the protests in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Mukkadas in a statement Friday in Makurdi by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene urged the youths to maintain the peace.

According to him “the youths have the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended and they have successfully communicated to the government without breaching the peace.

“The Command is committed to ensuring that you express yourselves in a very peaceful and organised way to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

“To this end, there is a deployment of police officers at strategic points within the state to ensure the safety of lives and property. Members of the public are advised to give maximum support and information to prevent the breakdown of law and order

“All stakeholders including Religious Leaders, Traditional Leaders, and youth leaders at various levels are enjoined to continue to prevail on their wards/subjects to remain peaceful in all circumstances and prevent miscreants from causing mayhem.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend members of the press for their professional and ethical conduct in positively reporting issues around this protest. We must not forget that information is key in the maintenance of peace,” he added.

