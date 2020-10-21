EndSARS protests: Take over a party,  produce 2023 president, all NASS members — Ekiyor tells youths

Nigeria Youths

By Emma Amaize – Asaba

A former Commissioner in Delta State and Niger Delta activist, Dr Chris Ekiyor, has urged Nigerian youths to jointly adopt a political party and mobilize to produce the next President in 2023, all state governors, National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, having made their point clear with the #EndSARS protests.

A former Commissioner in Delta State and Niger Delta activist, Dr Chris Ekiyor, yesterday, urged Nigerian youths to jointly adopt a political party and mobilize to produce the next President in 2023, all state governors, National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, having made their point clear with the #EndSARS protests.

Ekiyor, ex-president of Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, who expressed satisfaction with the newfound spirit of youths to peacefully gather and protest against police brutality and bad governance, said Nigerians were with them.

His words: “The next step is for the youths to jointly take over any political party and in 2023, produce a President, all the state governors and NASS/state Houses of Assembly members from among the youths defying INEC rigging.”

ALSO READ: Kano to expend N107m to sponsor 50 students to study in Niger Republic

“We must take back Nigeria and it is only through a democratic process that youths can choose patriotic and committed ones among them to provide the country good leadership and my position is that it should start in 2023 on the platform of a political party.”

“I dare say that the youths , as leaders of tomorrow, have the support of majority of Nigerians to commence this process today and there is no better time than 2023. Nobody is happy with the the current situation in the country.

“The youths need political power to achieve their plan for Nigeria, many of the present leaders got to the position of leadership as youths, it is time for Nigerian youths to redirect the country.

“Government must also act positively, it is really unfortunate that security agents had to open fire on unarmed protesters against established rules of engagement , despite the known fact that it is not the peaceful EndSARS protesters that were unruly and violent, but thugs and hoodlums recruited to abort the process,” he asserted.

Vanguard News Nigeria.