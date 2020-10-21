EndSARS protests: UN supports movement, welcomes police reforms by FG

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called for an end to police brutality and attack on #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria. The UN scribe, who said he is following the developments in the country, condemned the killing of activists demanding police reforms in Lagos and other parts of the nation on Tuesday. Guterres in a statement on Wednesday also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He called on the authorities to investigate the incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

