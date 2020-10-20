endsars:-rainoil-ceo-not-attacked-in-asaba,-says-management

The management of Rainoil in Asaba has refuted news making the rounds that its chief executive officer was attacked by hoodlums taking advantage of the #EndSARS protest.

The management said contrary to insinuations, the CEO was not in Delta State as at the said time and he did not suffer any attack whatsoever.

Speaking with our correspondent, the managing director of the company, Gabriel Ogbechie said, “How could I be attacked in Asaba while I am in my house in Lagos? I have called my outlets in Asaba and indeed Delta, none of them were attacked.

“I don’t know what the writer wants to achieve. I have received phone calls from different quarters.”

A national Daily (not The Guardian) had insinuated that Ogbechie was beaten up by protesters in Delta State.

