EndSARS: Reactions As Hoodlums Hijack Protest In Edo State

#EndSARS: Reactions As Hoodlums Hijack Edo State’s Protest

The protest against police brutality which has been going on for a week now takes a new turn in Edo state as hoodlums have allegedly hijacked the protest.

On Sunday, there were reports of violence by these hoodlums as cars were allegedly robbed and females were attacked.

Also, on Monday, it has been reported that prisoners have escaped from a prison in Benin as hoodlums attacked a prison along Sapele Road in the City.

These attacks have led to the state government declaring a 24-hour-curfew in the state. The secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie said the imposition of the curfew was due to the incidents of vandalism and attacks carried out by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protests.

These attacks have generated lots of reactions on social media and below are some:

They opened the prisons in Edo State to pin it on PEACEFUL protesters and discredit this movement. Pass it on. #EndSARS — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) October 19, 2020

We vehemently condemn the criminal acts of thugs causing violence and destroying property in Benin, Edo State. The people have been civil, organized and peaceful in protesting. Please stay safe. #EndSARS — feministcoalition (@feminist_co) October 19, 2020

One the prisoners in Edo State, Benin released by the thugs. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/A4iALXGPkC — Esv. Adesewa✨👑 (@DuchessT_) October 19, 2020

Let it be known that the people who attacked white house in Benin (Edo state prison), were hired thugs and not peaceful protesters… #EndSARS — Master Victor🔨 (@DaddyTheBoy) October 19, 2020

The gates were actually thrown open. This is quite a sad sight to see in Edo state. pic.twitter.com/41EKJ27TAz — : (@olucheye) October 19, 2020

I really dont understand what’s going on in Benin,edo state-Nigeria..some youths extorting money from street hawkers,breaking into places etc…I hereby disassociate myself from anything or anyone hijacking peaceful protest to cause insurrection..goodwill has an expiry date.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) October 19, 2020

All Edo state legitimate #EndSARS are currently on hold. Don’t let them blame us for what we didn’t do. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/GO8x3L0poE — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) October 19, 2020