#EndSARS: Reactions As Lagos State Government Imposes Curfew PHOTO: PHILIP OJISUA

The EndSARS protest which has been going on for close to a week now has currently taken a different turn as hoodlums are hijacking the protests and putting lives of protesters at risk.

On Monday, complete mayhem broke out in Edo state after thugs hijacked the protest and attacked some of the protesters. This led to the Edo state imposing a 24-hour-curfew.

On Tuesday, the Lagos government has also imposed a curfew. Giving the reason for this, in a released statement, the Lagos state government wrote:

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.”

This move has led to diverse reactions on social media, below are some:

#basedonwhat Tinubu gives speech on protest today and Sanwo olu order 24hours curfew😂😂😂, lol we know the tactics, All of you are mad, you didn’t even think twice to impose curfew, but to get the protesters demand done, una need time, we are clearly watching you #Endsars — #ENDSWAT Federal|Omo Mushin (@Onlyfederal) October 20, 2020

Unless you haven’t witnessed the violence and unnecessary blockades by thugs in Lagos state lately, you’d definitely subscribe to curfew. The only deprivation is that Lagosians can’t get home before 4pm, and the governor would have at least made this announcement last night. — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) October 20, 2020

The government, the sick system, how can you announce a curfew when people are already out? What happens to those who can’t get home before 4? You’ll give power back to the police we are fighting against? Make it make sense #EndSARS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 20, 2020

Gosh, I worry for any arrested persons our lawyers would not be able to reach in Lagos because of the curfew.



Everyone please be safe as you head home immediately. — Moe (@Mochievous) October 20, 2020

This is the traffic that people are sitting in throughout Lagos. It’s currently 1:13pm. How will someone going from Ajah to Ikeja get home before 4pm. What sort of wickedness is this#EndSARS #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria pic.twitter.com/Yye7yDx3Vu — ZFA (@ZainabAyee) October 20, 2020

We called on your office for many things which weren’t done. The police in many areas unlooked while protesters where being attacked and killed. But now the freedom of movement of people is swiftly taken away for 24hrs with no warning. https://t.co/T8jfwVUR1o — Moe (@Mochievous) October 20, 2020

24-hour curfew in Lagos State. 24-hour curfew in Edo State. Army allegedly sent out to the streets in Ekiti (Allegedly because I have seen just one video, I wasn’t there & cannot confirm). What’s next? Where do young people want to go from here?#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 20, 2020

So by 4pm, the people stuck in traffic from work, anything they see, they should take it like that abi?#EndSARS still. — #EndSARS (@DamiElebe) October 20, 2020