endsars:-sanwo-olu-calls-for-calm,-orders-investigation-into-lekki-shooting

A file photo of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo: [email protected]

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for calm across the state, following the shooting by soldiers that occurred at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the state.

He has also ordered an investigation into the incident and ordered security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Tuesday.

Speaking further, the governor reiterated his administration’s efforts in securing the lives of Lagosians and pleaded with them to stay calm.

The incident comes hours after the Lagos State Government declared a 24-hour curfew as part of efforts to stop the violence which had broken out in some parts of the state by criminal elements who have been hijacking the protests.

Although the curfew was to commence at 4:00 pm, many were still seen protesting across the state.

At the Lekki Toll Gate which has been one of the major converging points, peaceful and unarmed protesters were still seen gathered in large numbers, hours after the curfew was to have commenced.

The situation, however, took a turn for the worse around 7:00 pm when the security operatives stormed the area and started shooting sporadically.

Meanwhile, the state government in a tweet at 7:08 pm noted that the curfew would not start until 9:00 pm, to allow those stuck in traffic to get to their homes.

Update! Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that enforcement of the 24hour curfew in the State should not start until 9pm to enable people stuck in traffic get to their destinations.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/De8QJLyCi7 — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 20, 2020

The Nigerian Army, on the other hand, has denied reports of its involvement in the shootings.

Amid the confusion, there have been several reports of people being rushed in their hundreds to the hospital.

The governor who visited some of the victims, confirmed that at least 28 were injured and are receiving treatment, while he was yet to confirm the casualty figure.