EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu meets President Buhari, IGP, presents protesters’ demands

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (L), presenting the Letter of Demands by the #EndSARS protesters as he promised, to President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday (13/10/20). 13/10/2020/BJO/NAN

Following the continuing EndSARS protest in Lagos, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was in Abuja on Tuesday to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on the development.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, presented the demands of the protesters to the President and IGP respectively, in fulfilment of his promise to thousands of protesters championing the EndSARS protests.

The demands from Lagos youths were on the need for the Federal Government to initiate reforms that will bring about positive change and a new orientation among officers of the Nigeria Police.

The reforms are part of the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters, who are currently campaigning to end all forms of brutality and extrajudicial killings being committed by some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Presenting the demands, the governor told the president that the protesters are demanding the release of all the protesters arrested.

”They said we should set up a Trust Fund to pay compensation to the families of those who have died. I have set up my own Trust Fund today and I have announced it.

”The third one, they said, we should set up a small committee of enquiry for people that are bitter. So, tomorrow the IGP is coming to the Governors’ Forum and he is going to ask each of us to set up a five-man team.

”The final one is that we should increase the salary of the Police officers and the IGP said he is working on that and pledged to take some of them through a psycho-social treatment.

”They would go to Force Hospital where they will go through a thorough medical evaluation. The ones that can still be absorbed will be redeployed.”

In his response, President Buhari commended the Lagos State Governor for his efforts at engaging the protesters, during which he told them that their agitations are legitimate.

The governor noted that the primary responsibility of the Police or any law enforcement agency is to protect the citizens and not to be their tormentors.

Sanwo-Olu on Monday and Tuesday addressed the protesters in Lekki and Alausa areas of Lagos State, where he promised to meet with President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to present their case to them on the urgent need for Police reforms.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.