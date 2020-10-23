endsars:-sanwo-olu-mourns-dead-victims,-apologises-to-families,-property-owners

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned dead victims of the #EndSARS protests that engulfed the state in the past two weeks.

He equally apologised to families who lost their loved ones to the crisis.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Friday via his Twitter handle.

He said; “We mourn the lives we have sadly lost across the state. To the families that we could have better protected, I sincerely apologise.

“To the police and law enforcement agencies that lost members, we also mourn them. Every life is important to us. And we do not take anyone for granted.”

The governor said he has spoken on Arise TV on the efforts the state government is making to return normalcy to the state.

“I mentioned my call to the President after which the Chief of Defence Staff called to assure us on helping to restore security to our state.

Sanwo-Olu assured that Lagos will be stronger. “We will rebuild bridges, we will deliver on the good work we started on ending police brutality & providing justice.

“The unfortunate incident that happened served as a catalyst that fueled anger and looting by thugs across the state.”

Adding that fake news and baiting was also spread across social media further causing more chaos. “We indeed apologize for all the losses.

“We are working to stabilise things across the state as we look to rebuild. The state team is working with the hospitals and emergency services to verify the details of everyone involved in incidents across the state.

“On the false report of switching off CCTV, the LCC has confirmed that what was removed were infrared car scanners. Evidence from the surveillance cameras (which wasn’t removed) will be used to aid investigations into the incident at the Lekki toll gate. An investigation panel will be constituted to probe the shooting, and all proceedings will be transparent.

“I understand that tempers are high but we are beginning to get a clearer picture of what led us to this point and I want to ask us to be circumspect to avoid further losses and triggering other sentiments. Do not encourage thugs through parody and innocent but inciteful words.”

Sanwo-Olu further pledged the resolve of the state government to work to end police brutality, saying the panel is ready to begin work. “We want to find justice and provide compensation for victims to the best of our abilities.

“We encourage the youth to provide two representatives to join the judicial panel.

“The governor implored Lagosians on the need to come together for genuine reconciliation to forge a better and stronger Lagos

“Lagos is the center of excellence, a symbol of national pride and we have to protect it. It is our home. It is my Lagos, your Lagos, our Lagos. We will protect our home,” Sanwo-Olu said.