endsars:-security-agents-open-fire-on-lekki-protesters

Security forces have opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people, multiple witnesses at the scene have told PREMIUM TIMES.

Thousands of protesters demanding sweeping police reforms gathered at the Lekki venue Tuesday evening, defying a curfew announced earlier by Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu.

As night fell, state operatives raided the location, shooting live rounds indiscriminately, witnesses said. Some said the attackers were soldiers. PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm that claim.

Writing on Twitter, Nollywood star, Omoni Oboli, said security agents attacked the demonstrators.

Several witnesses at the Lekki toll gate where the #EndSARS demonstrators have been protesting for nearly two weeks have shared videos and photos from the scene.

DJ Switch, a Nigerian artiste, who is at the location, streamed the shootings live on her Instagram page on Tuesday night. As of press time, the streaming was still ongoing as the shootings continued.

Videos show the area is dark as the toll gates lights have been turned off.

Mr Sanwo-Olu announced a 24-hour curfew, effective 4 p.m. Tuesday, saying

no one, except essential service providers and first responders, should be found on the streets by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after his announcement, there was panic on social media after photos emerged of unknown men removing CCTV cameras at the Lekki toll gate.

The Lagos State Police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to repeated calls and text messages when contacted.

This blood-stained flag is the state of the Nation. At this point, there is no going back. It is now the government at war with the people. Shooting at peaceful protesters at Lekki in Lagos is unacceptable. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #SecureArewa #PrayForNigeria pic.twitter.com/W3QWZoWuQI — Lucky Okoedion (@LuckyOkoedion) October 20, 2020

Blood of jesus 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔

And our own Nigerians where dragging tiwa for calling international eyes 😭😭

Look at what’s going on

Soldier are killing peaceful protesters in lekki toll gate 💔💔💔💔

Buhari may death visit you this night

You’re evil

I pray UN intevane soon — Tiwa savage (@Tiwasavage22) October 20, 2020

THEYRE KILLING OUR PEOPLEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/1iGmoTIllf — Davido (@davido) October 20, 2020