endsars:-security-agents-‘open-fire’-on-lekki-toll-gate-protesters

Security agents on Tuesday night allegedly opened fire on the peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate, witnesses have said.

Nollywood star, Omoni Oboli, tweeted at 6:44 p.m. that “they are shooting at the peaceful protesters at Lekki toll. Please help.”

Several witnesses at the Lekki toll gate where the protesters have been protesting for nearly two weeks have shared videos and photos from the alleged genocide.

The casualty figure is yet to be ascertained but witnesses said several people sustained gun shot wounds.

DJ Switch, a Nigerian artiste, who is present at the location, streamed the shootings live on her Instagram page on Tuesday night. (As of press time, the streaming is still ongoing as the shootings have continued). PREMIUM TIMES monitored the live stream and can confirm that there is palpable fear and tension at the toll gate grounds.

It is pitch dark at the toll gate as the lights have been turned off.

Lekki toll gate is a major cluster point for the #ENDSARS protesters.

Following the violence that had erupted in different parts of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a 24-hour curfew, effective 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Announcing the curfew, Mr Sanwo-Olu said no one, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after his announcement, there was panic on social media after photos emerged of unknown men removing the CCTV cameras situated at Lekki toll gate.

The Lagos State Police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to repeated calls and text messages when contacted.

