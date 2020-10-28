endsars:-security-operatives-make-curfew-defaulters-sing-praise-and-worship-in-calabar-[video]

The security operatives who are making sure peace is restored in Cross Rivers State after the massive looting and destruction of public properties by hoodlums under the disguise of #EndSARS protest, were spotted in a viral video singing praise and worship with defaulters of the curfew imposed by the state government.
Recall that the state government had on Monday announced the relaxation of imposed curfew which was originally 24hours dusk to dusk.
