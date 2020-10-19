EndSARS: Security operatives takeover Abuja

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

There was heavy presence of soldiers in Abuja on Monday around the Federal Secretariat and the Three Arms Zone, as #EndSARS protesters barricaded the Abuja- Keffi Road, causing a lot of drivers to divert from the route.

Security operatives also dislodged protesters that blocked the AYA Junction, Asokoro end of the major road that connects the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the north- central, north- east and south- east.

There are also pockets of protest at the Secretariat Junction in Ado on the Nasarawa State side of the road, where motorists diverted from the road while pedestrians were stranded.

Hundreds of #EndSARS protesters also blocked the Kuje road leading to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Expressway.

The protesters also blocked the Airport Road, Abuja, preventing motorists and commuters from plying the road.

The shutdown kept many workers and others going out for their daily businesses stranded.

Commercial and private vehicles were also prevents from going to the city centre following a blockade of the road by the protesters.

It was learnt that residents of Bwari had to use the old Sabon Wuse road to get to their destinations.

The sad situation kept scores of air passengers stranded as youths insisted and singing solidarity songs protesting against the scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Our correspondent reported that placards-wielding youths blocked the expressway at every major junction: Soka, Kuje and Lugbe among others.

Those who flew into Abuja from other parts of the country found it difficult to access the city centre since the expressway was completely blocked.

Intending passengers who wanted to fly out of Abuja also had hectic time getting to the airport.

Some, who abandoned vehicles conveying them and decided to patronise commercial motorcyclists, were turned back.

Hawkers, especially those selling sachet water and snacks, made brisk business as the youths, many of who are playing football on the highway, patronised them.

Meanwhile, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello has refuted alleged blockage of way by the #EndSARS protesters.

According to a statement, the minister said: “It has been brought to my notice reports in some sections of the social media that my convoy was allegedly hindered by protesters on my way to the airport on Friday, thereby missing my flight. I would like to debunk this in its entirety. This is utterly false.

“I have been in the Abuja during the last few days making concerted efforts to ensure that the #EndSARS demonstrations do not cause hardships to law abiding citizens.

“I appeal to the #EndSARS protesters to be weary of those who may try to infiltrate the demonstrations. The point of the demonstrations has been made clearly and the government has responded positively.

“So now is the time to stop and allow citizens to go about with their normal life while government treats all issues raised.”