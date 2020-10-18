EndSARS: Senate President Ahmed Lawan Calls For End To Protests

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has called for an end to the protests rocking the country at the moment.

Senator Lawan said the protests have yielded the desired results and that government needs time to address a few of the demands made by the protesting youths.

The Senate President made this call after a closed-door meeting between himself, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and President Muhammadu Buhari, today at State House in Abuja.

He urged the protesters to give the government time to work on their other demands adding that the demonstrations that now involve blocking of roads will have an enormous economic impact on the country.

PRESIDENT BUHARI MEET DR AHMAD LAWAN AND GBAJABIAMILA 1A4B .: President Muhammadu Buhari receives President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for a meeting on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.

PRESIDENT BUHARI MEET DR AHMAD LAWAN AND GBAJABIAMILA 2A4B . President Muhammadu Buhari receives President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for a meeting on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.

PRESIDENT BUHARI MEET DR AHMAD LAWAN AND GBAJABIAMILA 0A .: President Muhammadu Buhari receives President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for a meeting on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.

PRESIDENT BUHARI MEET DR AHMAD LAWAN AND GBAJABIAMILA 0A .: President Muhammadu Buhari receives President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for a meeting on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.

PRESIDENT BUHARI MEET DR AHMAD LAWAN AND GBAJABIAMILA 6A&7B . President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila speaking to the Press after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.

PRESIDENT BUHARI MEET DR AHMAD LAWAN AND GBAJABIAMILA 7&7B . President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila speaking to the Press after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.

PRESIDENT BUHARI MEET DR AHMAD LAWAN AND GBAJABIAMILA 7&7B . President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila speaking to the Press after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.

PRESIDENT BUHARI MEET DR AHMAD LAWAN AND GBAJABIAMILA 6A&7B . President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila speaking to the Press after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives also called for an end to the protests, arguing that policy matters cannot be met overnight.

He however congratulated the protesters for a job well done assuring them that they can continue with the protests if their demands are not met in two weeks.