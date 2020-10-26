EndSARS: Shock As Dead Body Is Found During Clean Up Of Lekki Massacre Area

Nigerians have been left in shock after a lifeless body was discovered close to the Lekki Massacre area.

Recall that on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, soldiers allegedly opened fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate calling for the full enforcement of the 5-point demand regarding the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Following the attack, casualties were rushed to different health facilities across the state for treatment. However, whether people died that night has remained a controversy.

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his life broadcast about the incident, said no life was lost during the massacre. President Muhammadu Buhari also failed to comment on the incident when he gave a speech on recent happenings in the country.

However, the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government has launched an investigation to unravel what happened that night.

The incident with the lifeless comes just a few days after the massacre and during cleanup of the area which left the state in ruins as hoodlums took it upon themselves to vandalize and burn public and private properties.

Narrating how the body was found, Mr Nollywood said the body was found during clean up of the area close to where the Lekki massacre happened. He said though the government and the police have not reacted, he doesn’t blame anybody for their actions since that is what is allegedly happening in Lagos.

