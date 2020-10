Pictures of some of the victims who have been killed from police brutality.. picture courtesy Channels Television/ Sodiq Adelakun

#EndSARS protesters are currently holding a candlelight procession at the Unity Fountain Abuja, in honour of victims of extra-judicial killings.

The protesters on Friday started the session with Christians and Muslims praying for the souls of those that have been killed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Below are the sights and scenes from the procession: