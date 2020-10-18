ENDSARS: Smiling Crocodile shouldn’t swim into this boiling water, Shehu Sani warns Army

Senator Shehu Sanni

By Perez Brisibe

Former representing Kaduna Central senatorial district of Kaduna State, has warmed the Nigeria army against it’s planned Operation Crocodile Smile VI amidst the nationwide #ENDSARS protest.

He has also drummed his support for the protesters most of whom are youths stressing that with current happenings in the country today, “Nobody will dare call the Nigerian youths lazy again. You blocked their future, they are now blocking your roads.”

In the statement, Sani said: “The protest is a lifetime opportunity for young Nigerians to liberate their generation, take back their country and create their future in their own image.

“When the youths were pleading, they were not listening; Now they are pleading and the youths are not listening. Suspending the protest today is a miscarriage.”

Sani in a series of tweets on his twitter handle @ShehuSani, also reacted to the planned Operation Crocodile Smile VI of the Nigeria army saying, “Smiling Crocodile shouldn’t dare swim into this boiling water.”

Questioning the position of the Northern Governors Forum through their chairman and governor of Plateau State, Simeon Lalong, he said: “My dear Lalong, where was your beloved SARS when so much blood was shed on the Plateau and other northern states all these years?”

“If SARS is working in the North why hasn’t kidnappings and killings by bandits and terrorists continues unabated?” he queried.

Vanguard News Nigeria.