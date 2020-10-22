endsars:-soldiers-deployed-in-uyo-as-govt-imposes-curfew

The Akwa Ibom State government, Thursday night, declared a curfew in the state following attacks on public and private properties by hoodlums.

A building at Aka Road, Uyo, which houses Anchor Insurance’s head office, was set on fire by the hoodlums.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how hoodlums set up bonfires in the afternoon to barricade a major road in Uyo.

The hoodlums ran into adjourning streets when the police and other security officers arrived at the scene of the incident.

Later at night, an army truck and a handful of soldiers were seen strategically stationed at Ikot Ekpene-Ikpa Road junction. Passersby were made to raise their two hands above their head, as they walked past where the soldiers were.

“They didn’t harass people, they were only beaming the flashlight on us as we walked past them,” one resident told PREMIUM TIMES.

Police and other security agencies have been patrolling the city.

“Due to the violent manifestations of some persons masquerading as #EndSARS protesters trying to create chaos this evening, in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom state, the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has declared a curfew effective 9p.m. today, Thursday, 22nd October, 2020 till midday tomorrow, Friday, 23rd October, 2020,” the commissioner for information in the state, Ini Emembong, said in a statement.

Besides Akwa Ibom, other states in Nigeria have imposed curfews to curtail the loss of lives and properties.