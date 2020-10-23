endsars:-south-west-senators-condemn-attacks-on-protesters,-call-for-restraint

Seventeen senators from the South-west in the ninth Senate have condemned the wanton destruction of public and private property by hoodlums in the geopolitical zone of the country.

The senators made their position known in a communique after a meeting of the South-west Caucus of the Senate in Abuja on Thursday.

The communique, signed by the 17 senators, reads:

“Being cognisant of the recent developments in the country generally and in particular the violent incidents in some places in South-west region.

“Being cognisant of our responsibility to peace, security and welfare of the people.

“We the 17 elected senators from the six South-West states after our meeting state as follow:

“We recognise the right of citizens to ventilate their grievances by way of peaceful protests.

“We have received the five-point demands of the genuine #EndSARS protesters and we identify with the demands.

“With our colleagues in the Senate, we have passed these demands to the Federal Executive for implementation.

“We deprecate unequivocally the use of brute force against peaceful protesters in the country.”

The senators condemned the wanton destruction of public property and those of private individuals by hoodlums, especially in view of the massive infrastructure deficit and precarious financial situation of the country.

They said the destruction constituted bastardisation of the cause of genuine #EndSARS peaceful protesters.

“We enjoin the president and all security agencies to ensure security of lives and property in all parts of the country.

“We urge the #EndSARS protesters to exercise restraints to enable the government to implement their demands,” the senators said. (NAN)