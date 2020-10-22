endsars:-southwest-senators-condemn-shooting-of-lekki-protesters

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The Southwest Senate caucus has condemned the use of “brute force against peaceful protesters in the country.”

The Senators, in a communique in Abuja, also condemned the wanton destruction of public and private by hoodlums believed to have hijacked the #EndSARS protests in some states of the federation.

They said: “We 17 elected Senators from the six South West States after our meeting state as follow:

“We recognise the right of citizens to ventilate their grievances by way of peaceful protests.

“We have received the 5-point demands of the genuine #EndSARS protesters and we identity with the demands.

“With our colleagues in the Senate, we have passed these demands to the Federal Executive for implementation.

“We deprecate unequivocally the use of brute force against peaceful protesters in the country.

“In view of the massive infrastructure deficit and precarious financial situation of the country, we condemn wanton destruction of public property and those of private individuals by hoodlums as this constitute bastardisation of the cause of genuine #EndSARS peaceful protesters.

“We enjoin the President and all security agencies to ensure security of lives and property in all parts of the country.

“We urge the #EndSARS protesters to exercise restraints to enable the government implement their demands.”

The communiqués was signed by the Chairman of the Southwest Senate Caucus, Senator Robert Borofice (Ondo North); Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central); Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central); Senator Solomon Adeola (Lagos West); Senator Ade Fadahunsi (Osun East), Senator Olalekan Mustapha (Ogun East) and Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South).

Others were Senator Tolulope Odebiyi (Ogun West); Senator Aderele Oriolowo (Osun West); Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South); Senator Kola Balogun (Oyo South); Senator Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North); Senator Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central), Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Ekiti Central), Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo South) and Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central).