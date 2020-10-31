endsars:-the-cost-of-protest

By Emmanuel Oladesu

Lagos is suffering from self-inflicted wounds. The youths, who are leaders of tomorrow, have demonstrated beyond limits, destroying the fortunes of the state and making the journey to the future more difficult.

The rage; the fury is over. But, the cost of clearing the mess is burdensome. There is no Lagos resident who will not be involved in the tragic cost sharing. The protesters had won a major concession, which was the scrapping of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squard(SARS). They did not know the feat they had achieved. As exuberant youths, the well-fed protesters at Lekki were carried away by the carnivals and entertainment. The fun overwhelmed sense and logic. On account of their rigidity, the protest was hijacked by hungry and angry hoodlums, and Lagos became the big loser.

The youths should be regretting their extreme actions now. Many of them were stranded at BRT terminals during the week, waiting endlessly for the 89 buses they had burnt to ashes to resurrect and convey them to their various destinations. As the buses went up in flames, the BRT officials were traumatised. Now, it is possible some of them suffers from post-traumatic disorder.

The wool that were drawn across the eyes of the youths by social media influencers have been removed. They now behold the ruins of one-time Centre of Excellence. Government cannot be in a hurry to fix the destroyed public utilities due to lack of money. Its agencies are still busy clearing the debris across the states.

Lagos has been taken backwards, almost to the pre-1999 era by arsonists. It may take some time for the state to recover from the avoidable self-destruction.

The gains of the transport sector were wiped off in a day. The absence of the blue buses takes its toll on all. The callous act cannot be a justification for collective anger against police brutality. It is sheer madness that protesters who were fighting against the injustice perpetrated by SARS, which is controlled by the Federal Government , turned around to commit monumental injustice by visiting their frustration at the social amenities provided by state authorities to guarantee their welfare.

The alternative means of road transport now is danfo, which is often borrowed by “one chance” elements to perpetuate atrocities on the road, including kidnapping, petty robberies and rituals.

The second alternative is more risky. The motorcycles are unfit for Lagos highways. “Okada” had contributed to more accidents on Lagos roads, leading to loss of lives and limbs. It is one of the tools often used by armed robbers to terrorise people day and night.

Uneasy lies the head of the chief executive of a turbulent state. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cried out that the state needed N1trillion to replace the burnt and vandalised assets. The implication is that next year’s budget will be a budget of repairs, and not consolidation. The state will have to tighten its belt.

What was the motivation for setting council secretariats ablaze by rioters? The local government system has been expanded, reinvigorated and repositioned for better service delivery to the grassroots. Many of the councillors are youths.The councils were created for ease of administration at the local areas. The reconstruction or repair of tourched council offices is an additional burden to the Lagos State government.

Can Nigeria exist without the police? At the initial stage of the protest, retired senior police officers posed this pertinent question. Although a key demand of the leaderless protesters was granted through the scrapping of SARS, the protesters refused to suspend or halt the protests. The arrowheads hid their identities and could not play a proper leadership role. Due to their lack of reasoning and strategy for moderation, the protest derailed as hoodlums hijacked it. Miscreants who had an axe to grind with the police capitalised on the demonstrations to unleash terror on security personnel.

Across the country, police stations were tourched. In Lagos, it was a monumental disaster. According to reports, 30 stations were brought down; 18 were vandalised. Also, 71 police patrol vehicles were either burnt or damaged. Policemen never shot at protesters. Even, when they were attacked, no arrest was made, obviously based on the order from above.

As the area boys invaded the police stations, they made away with their guns. Some of the thugs even had the boldness to put on police uniforms, with their partners in crime hailing them as new police inspectors.

Indeed, fears are rife that the men of the underworld may be on the prowl. The indication is that the looted and police uniforms and guns have not been returned. Some hoodlums even celebrated the capture of unforms and guns in the social media.

Then, for three days, they also resorted to killing every policeman in sight. Policemen suddenly developed cold feet. They hurriedly put off their uniforms and shoes as they tried to escape death threats from the mob.

In the absence of the police, there was anarchy. The hoodlums started terrorising innocent Nigerians. They mounted illegal toll gates in Lagos State as they challenged the government to a duel.

In some parts of Alimoso, the conquerors of the police were said to have organised night parties to celebrate their sacking of the policing system. But, members of the Community Development Committees (CDC), who were locked in sober reflection, knew the danger of the temporary abolition of the police, as it were. Some of them were said to have implored the boys to sheathe their swords and return the seized weapons to the police.

In Itire axis, hell was let loose as the hoodlums started attacking households at night, forcing them to surrender their money and other valuables.

It will take some time before the police stations are back. Police had been demobilised and memorialised. Some policemen suffered the agony of seeing their colleagues being roasted by miscreants. It will take sometime to forget the horror. Unless there are morale boosting strategies by the hierarchy, junior officers may not be motivated to discharge their duties with the required patriotism.

The Igbosere Court was also a victim. It is the cradle of the judiciary. Many records, including wills and other important document, may have been destroyed. Many office equipment were either damaged or looted. The cars parked at the premises went up in flames. Chief Justice Aligba was in a pensive mood as he conducted the governor round the relics. What is the relationship between the protest against police brutality and the tourching of the court? Why is the temple of justice being attacked by those seeking for the redress of injustice?

A bad precedent has also been set by the enlightened protesters. It was possible that many of the Lekki protesters were children of former and incumbent government officials, businessmen and government lackeys who may have either contributed to the socio-economic and political development or socio-ecojomic and political adversity of Nigeria. In their moment of anger, they lost their sense of discretion. They recognised no government. Thus, when the governor who supported their five-point demand warned about the imminence of hijack by the bad boys and imposed curfew as a last resort, the order was disobeyed.

The elongated protest dislocated socio-economic activities. Markets closed abruptly. Schools were under lock and key. For few days too, flights were cancelled. The freedom of movement was violated. Fear gripped many. They had to cancel important engagements and assignments within and outside Lagos.

It should be understood too that the youths were on rampage, oblivious of the fact that Covid-19 was in town. The protest ground was never a sane and safe arena. Rioters never observed social distancing. Less than one percent used nose masks. If there is an upsurge in cases, it could be attributed to the “protest without bounds.”

The protests also gave opportunities for looting. The looting of Covid-19 palloatives is as controversial as the semblance of hoarding at a time many people suffer from poverty. Yet, it is debatable if there is enough justification for it.

But, more worrisome is the looting of private concerns and homes, particularly those who made their money through honest means. It is a disincentive to investment and an affront on the right to own property.

Protesters may have also initiated, endorsed or sponsored many rumours and propaganda that were essentially damaging. Lies were peddled against certain political leaders and they stuck. Reputations were maligned. Political leaders who are not government officials were never insulated from the blame for the rot staring the country in the face. In particular, leaders like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu paid a price of fame, relevance and leadership.

The protesters held a legitimate protest that turned sour. There was no boundary of decency. The moral value of yore collapsed as youths heaped undeserved curses on elders who offer explanations that could throw more light on associated subject matters that were misunderstood. The so-called social media influencers became willing tools in the hands of opposition foes itching for a pound of flesh from perceived opponents.

When young men and women are involved in what paled into an everlasting or permanent protests, whether the demands are met or not, or when they rejoice over the destruction of public utilities that took hard work and resources to put together, then, the public cannot but have reservations over the push for generational shift.

If power is handed over to some of these youths, the question is : can they really make a difference?