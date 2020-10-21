Breaking NewsDefense and Security

EndSARS: The Nation Newspaper Head Office on Fire

Some hoodlums have set the office of The Nation Newspaper on fire.

Three staff members of the paper confirmed the development to our correspondent.

The print news platform is linked to the former governor of Lagos and national leader of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu.

A reporter with the newspaper who spoke with our correspondent said “our office is on fire now but LASEMA and police have been called for rescue.”

The office is located at Fatai Atere way, Mushin, Lagos

Earlier, Television Continental (TVC) was also set on fire by hoodlums. TVC is, like The Nation, believed to be owned by Mr Tinubu.

Details to come

