EndSARS: Threats to officials affecting power supply in South East – EEDC

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has lamented disruption of activities of its technical and maintenance teams following unsafe working environment occasioned by ongoing protests across parts of the South East states.

The company, in a statement on Friday by the Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Eze also decried threats to lives of its personnel, which he said had resulted in several unattended reported faults affecting supply to its customers.

The firm however pledged close monitoring of the situation, assuring clearance of all outstanding faults and restoration of supply as soon as normalcy returned.

The statement partly read, “Several reported faults affecting supply to our esteemed customers are yet to be attended to, as lives of our personnel are under threat, and as a result their safety is not guaranteed.

“We are however aware and concerned of the untold inconveniences this situation has caused our customers who are currently out of supply, understanding how critical electricity is to everyone, especially as most people are staying safe at home due to the imposed curfew and unrest.

“Safety and safe environment are aspects of our operation that we do not compromise, as they allow our field staff efficiently carry out their duties without fear.

“We are however closely monitoring the situation, and as soon as normalcy returns, all outstanding faults will be cleared and supply restored.

“We therefore regret the inconveniences this situation has caused our esteemed customers and assure them of EEDC’s commitment towards delivering improved services.”