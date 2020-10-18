EndSARS: Three feared killed in Osogbo

• Oyetola Attacked As Protest Turns Violent



• Monarch Visits Bereaved Families



• Police Deny Arresting Protesters In Ibadan

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed during the #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, Osun State.

The State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and his convoy were also attacked by suspected armed thugs that stormed the protest ground when he was addressing protesters. His convoy was severely damaged.

Oyetola and other government officials had joined protesters in the walk from Alekuwodo area to Olaiya junction, where he made attempts to address them.

The protesters demanded that he should tender an apology for failing to have addressed them since the protest began last week. They also urged him to arrest and prosecute ex-SARS officers, who were found culpable of brutality and other human rights abuses.

However, when the governor was finally allowed to speak, Oyetola, who wore a face cap with EndSARS inscription, apologised for addressing them late and assured that their demands would be met.

While still addressing the youths, suspected hoodlums started shooting and hurling stones at him. His security aides immediately whisked him away. Scores of unidentified protesters were severely injured due to the stampede.



Three persons were said to have been killed in the fracas. The Guardian saw a lifeless body of a young man, while those injured were lying on the ground.

Confirming the incident, Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, said Police were on top of the situation but could not confirm the number of casualties till after investigation.

Meanwhile, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, had visited families of those killed during the protest in the state.

The monarch’s Private Secretary, Mr. Toyin Ajamu, who disclosed this, yesterday, said Oba Oyewumi was represented by the Baale Pakiotan of Ogbomosoland, Chief Oyetunji Ojo, during the visit.

It would be recalled that Isiaka Jimoh was killed allegedly by the police during the protest.

In a related development, the Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, denied arresting any protester.

In a statement in Ibadan by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, the police said stories trending on social media that the command arrested the protesters were untrue.

Fadeyi quoted the commissioner as saying: “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Nwachukwu, Enwonwu wishes to draw the attention of the good people of Oyo State and the public to unconfirmed story trending on social media accusing the police of arresting #EndSARS protesters.

“The CP wishes to state unequivocally that the protesters have been having a free day to carry out their protests undisturbed, without any police interference…”

He, therefore, warned those who had perfected strategies to disturb the relative peace being enjoyed by Oyo State residents to desist from such, “as these unpalatable stories could degenerate to an uproar and give disgruntled elements an opportunity to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens in the state.”