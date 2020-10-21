endsars:-tory-lanez-pleads-with-other-celebs-to-raise-awareness

Tory Lanez – Getty Images – Gregory Shamus

Embattled Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has joined the long list of foreign celebrities to speak out about the ongoing #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Tory took to Instagram to ask his followers as well as fellow celebrities to share their thoughts and prayers on the protests currently happening in Nigeria.

He shared pictures with the “Ends Sars” caption.

Speaking during an Instagram live with his fans last night, the rapper spoke about the ongoing unrest in Nigeria and pleaded with his celebrity friends to also help bring awareness.

Watch the video below;

This is coming after Beyonce, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj also lent their support to the #EndSARS protests on their various platforms.

Rihanna in her post said she can’t bear to see the torture and brutalization that is going on. She wrote:

“It’s such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by! “My heart is broken for Nigeria man!! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right!”

Nicki Minaj wrote in a tweet that she is “standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence.”

“Your voice is being heard,” Nicki added.

Lanez is currently facing charges in the shooting of rap star Megan Thee Stallion.

The 28-year-old is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, Lanez, 28, is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.