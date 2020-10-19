Daily News

#EndSARS Traffic advisory: Vehicular movement halted at Ikeja Under Bridge (VIDEO)

There is little or no vehicular movement around Ikeja Under Bridge inward Computer Village down to Ikeja along due to the #EndSARS protests.

A video sent by a Vanguard reader shows Nigerians trekking to their destinations due.

You may want to consider other routes to get to your destination if you need to get there in record time.

