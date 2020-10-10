EndSARS: Trey Songz, Big Sean Join Nigerians In Protest Against Police Brutality

Trey Songz and Big Sean

American singer Trey Songz and international rapper Big Sean are lending their voices to the #EndSARS protest.

In a series of tweets on Saturday Trey Songz said he is hurt to hear about what is happening in Nigeria.

“After doing a little research I would like to speak out against what’s going on in Nigeria right now. Their pleas to #EndSarsNow IS VERY REAL.

“I have so much love for my Nigerian fans and it’s so hurtful to hear what’s happening.

“Police brutality here in America often is an abuse of power-driven by race. To be brutalized, extorted, and murdered by your own people is unimaginable. Prayers up and I’m researching ways I can help. #EndSARS”

In a similar post, American rapper Big Sean has called for an end to police brutality by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) saying he has Nigerian roots.