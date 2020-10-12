#EndSARS: Trey Songz Blasts Buhari

Trey Songz, an American singer and rapper, has taken to social media to speak against the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). A protest which has been going on for days now.

He has recently reacted to a tweet by the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari. Trey Songz tweeted:

The people saying you full of shit fam — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 12, 2020

Also, an announcement was made stating SARS has been dissolved. This didn’t also go well with people who are still requesting that the government should address the issues of brutality in the police force. Trey Songz has also questioned the rationale behind this and called the step “Bullsh***”.

Reading this article looks as though they just gon re employ these same officers in different positions. BULLSHIT!!! — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 12, 2020

This has generated lots of response on social media. Many happy that he is speaking out about the brutality on social media. Some of the reactions are below:

READ about #EndSARS



Be like Trey Songz. Don’t look away.



Lend your voice! https://t.co/yfIaCKTZzM — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 12, 2020

If after this protests those rogue #SARS & Police who killed Nigerians whose pictures we saw & committed infractions are not brought to book now thru Judicial Panel of Enquiry, then for what exactly do we protest?🤷🏼‍♂️ THIS IS OUR OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THEIR DEATH COUNT!!#SARSMUSTEND https://t.co/s2qhMpU75l — chencollins (@chencollins1) October 12, 2020

Thank you trey songz https://t.co/T0wIqob2Ll — Damipe TIWO (@tiwo_damipe) October 12, 2020