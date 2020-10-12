#EndSARS: Trey Songz Blasts Buhari
Trey Songz, an American singer and rapper, has taken to social media to speak against the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). A protest which has been going on for days now.
He has recently reacted to a tweet by the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari. Trey Songz tweeted:
The people saying you full of shit fam
— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 12, 2020
Also, an announcement was made stating SARS has been dissolved. This didn’t also go well with people who are still requesting that the government should address the issues of brutality in the police force. Trey Songz has also questioned the rationale behind this and called the step “Bullsh***”.
Reading this article looks as though they just gon re employ these same officers in different positions. BULLSHIT!!!
— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 12, 2020
This has generated lots of response on social media. Many happy that he is speaking out about the brutality on social media. Some of the reactions are below:
READ about #EndSARS
Be like Trey Songz. Don’t look away.
Lend your voice! https://t.co/yfIaCKTZzM
— #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 12, 2020
If after this protests those rogue #SARS & Police who killed Nigerians whose pictures we saw & committed infractions are not brought to book now thru Judicial Panel of Enquiry, then for what exactly do we protest?🤷🏼♂️ THIS IS OUR OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THEIR DEATH COUNT!!#SARSMUSTEND https://t.co/s2qhMpU75l
— chencollins (@chencollins1) October 12, 2020
Guy..ur head dey there 🙌🏽 https://t.co/FkBFGRCyZP
— 〰️ (@GhostOfEcstasy) October 12, 2020
Come through #SARSMUSTEND forever !!!! https://t.co/PWEPZoPLgM
— Kaylah (@KaylahOniwo) October 12, 2020
Thank you trey songz https://t.co/T0wIqob2Ll
— Damipe TIWO (@tiwo_damipe) October 12, 2020
Trey Songz in less than how many days has processed the agitations, read the articles to understand the loopholes in the “dissolution of SARS”
But your favorite pseudo Nigerian influencers are still trying to research the issue before making a statement#SARSMUSTEND https://t.co/W8nMUw8Izt
— A. Eric K (@Twickta) October 12, 2020
Comments