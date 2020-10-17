EndSARS: Trial Of Policemen Who Shot At Surulere Protesters Has Begun, Says Sanwo-Olu

A file photo of #EndSARS protesters at the Surulere area of Lagos State.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given an update on the incident that led to the death of an #EndSARS protester in the Surulere area of the state.

He made the disclosure on Saturday via his Twitter handle, days after some police officers fired live ammunition at peaceful protesters in the Area C Police Command of Lagos.

“Yesterday (Friday), the orderly room trial of the police officers involved in the Surulere incident began,” the governor.

Channels Television had reported that the victim was hit by a bullet while others sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the action of the security personnel.

Reacting to the candlelight vigil held in honour of the victims of SARS and those who lost their lives to police brutality, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the procession as “powerful”.

He said, “I have seen powerful images and videos of the #CandleForSARSVictims vigils held across the country. It calls for very sober reflections.”

“Some of the victims (of the Surulere incident) attended and will testify before the panel next week. Justice will be served. Thank you to the team actively following up and helping victims.

“There is so much more to be done and I will keep sharing the actions we are taking in line with my announcements,” the governor added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had condemned the action of the police officers involved in the Surulere incident while giving a live address on Thursday at the State House in Marina.

According to him, the state government will continue to respect the rights of the citizens to demonstrate peacefully.

The governor had hinted that all the four erring police officers had been identified and the government was monitoring their trial.

The policemen were identified as Inspector Bagou Michael, Inspector Ekpoudom Etop, Sergeant Nnamdi Majura, and Sergeant Akinyemi Benson.

