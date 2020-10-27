EndSARS: Two police sergeants killed in Ondo – CP

The Ondo State Police Command, on Tuesday, gave details how two of its officers lost their lives in the violent attacks that followed the peaceful #EndSARS protests which rocked the nation in the past weeks.

The command also paraded 18 persons suspected to have participated in the destruction of properties and looting during the protest.

The command said the suspects were arrested in various parts of the state and have made confessional statements.

The commissioner of police, Bolaji Salami, while addressing journalists at the police headquarters, said the two sergeants, were killed in Ondo and Ore towns.

He said the officer killed at Ore ran into the hoodlums while riding on his motorbike and was lynched by a mob.

Mr Salami said the sergeant that was killed in Ondo town ran into the hoodlums around the palace road and was killed and burnt inside his car.

He, however, said a civilian was killed during the crisis, adding that the casualty was part of the three-man gang that attempted to rob a bank in Ondo town.

Mr Salami’s submissions however, contradict media reports which indicated that more civilians died during the protests, particularly in Ondo town.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how three people including two secondary school students were killed, allegedly by police bullets, in Ondo town when police fired at protesters.

Mr Salami also lamented the mayhem unleashed on the state, noting that the damage suffered by the police command in the state was unquantifiable.

He appealed to the people of the state not to lose faith in the police.

“I am fully committed to policing you and the entire state with the best of my ability and certainly with respect to human rights,” he said.

“Let us put behind us the events of the past weeks and focus on our ability to support the police as it was in the beginning.”

The commissioner commended other security agencies for standing by the police during the crisis.

Two of the 18 suspects paraded were female, who were alleged to be involved in the burning and looting of the APC secretariat.

The SARS office in Akure as well as the Police A Division were burnt and looted by the rampaging youth.

The campaign office of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the PDP office were also torched.