EndSARS: Two protesters killed in Edo (VIDEO)

Two #EndSARS Protesters, on Friday, have been killed, and one severely injured during the #EndSARS protests in Edo state.
The incident happened at Ring road in Benin City, Edo State.
Also read: Let’s demand an end to killings in North – Coalition tells #ENDSARS protesters
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments