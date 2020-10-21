endsars:-uk-announces-closure-of-visa-application-centres-in-nigeria

Following the worsening violence as a result of #EndSARS protests in major cities across Nigeria, the United Kingdom has announced the closure of its visa application centres in Nigeria.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon.

The UK in a statement titled ‘Important: Closure of our Visa application centre’ on its website said the centres will be closed for 48 hours “at a minimum”.

“Due to the ongoing protest in Nigeria and for the safety of both staff and applicants, our Nigeria centres will be closed for 48 hours at a minimum.

“For applicants with booked appointments within this period, please you will need to reschedule your appointment for next week, from 26th October 2020.

“We will continue to post regular updates on this page, so please keep checking back for the latest information on reopening. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the statement read.

The announcement is coming a day after the United States shut down its consulate in Lagos State for two days.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the consulate was also closed over the #ENDSARS protests.

The U.S. embassy and consulate in a statement, on Tuesday, said, “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.”

This newspaper also reported how some persons were reportedly shot by soldiers in Lagos. Following this, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu extended the curfew in the state for 72 hours.