endsars:-uk-urges-nigerian-govt-to-urgently-investigate-brutality

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that he was “deeply concerned” by the recent violence in Nigeria and reports of civilian deaths, and called for “an end to the violence”.

“The Nigerian government must urgently investigate reports of brutality at the hands of the security forces and hold those responsible to account,” he said in a statement.

Soldiers had opened fire on a crowd of over 1,000 protesters in the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos State on Tuesday evening, sparking international outrage.

The gunfire came as they tried to disperse demonstrators after a curfew was imposed to end spiralling protests over police brutality and deep-rooted social grievances.

Amnesty International has accused the army and police of killing at least 12 people in two Lagos locations during the deadly crackdown.

Buildings were torched on Wednesday as sporadic new clashes erupted following the incidents.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation, with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet saying reports suggested it could have been premeditated.