EndSARS: UN Condemn Attack on Protesters, Sympathizes With Victims

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called for an end to police brutality and attack on #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

The UN scribe, who said he is following the developments in the country, condemned the killing of activists demanding police reforms in Lagos and other parts of the nation on Tuesday.

Guterres in a statement on Wednesday also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He called on the authorities to investigate the incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The statement read, “The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses.

“He condemns the violent escalation on October 20 in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries.

“The Secretary-General urges the security forces to act at all times with maximum restraint while calling on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.”

The global body encouraged the authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation and reiterated its readiness to support national efforts towards finding a solution.

Like this: Like Loading...