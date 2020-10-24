endsars-unrest:-lagos-evaluates-files-of-229-arrested

EndSARS Protester continue at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos yesterday.PHOTO AKEEM SALAU

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has arrested 229 suspects that allegedly took part in the mayhem in Lagos State in the aftermath of the Lekki Toll Plaza incident on Tuesday night.

The ministry said in a statement said that it would prosecute suspects that took advantage of the #EndSARS protest to destroy and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state.

The statement, signed by Mr Kayode Oyekanmi, the Director of Public Affairs, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

“The Lagos State Director of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, has gone round relevant Police formations with a team of prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determine those that have prima facie case made against them.

“So far, 229 suspects have been arrested by the police for various criminal offences ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the state-wide curfew.”

“The curfew was imposed by Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Oct. 20 to restore law and order in the state.”

The ministry said that after the evaluation, those who had cases to answer would be arraigned before courts on Monday, Oct. 26, while those with no cases would be released.

“The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has called on Lagosians to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities.

“He has pledged the commitment of the state government to uphold the rule of law at all times,” the ministry said.

NAN reports that some hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protest of #EndSARS protesters organized against brutality by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police personnel.

