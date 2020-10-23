EndSARS: Uproar as Dead Bodies Litter Roads in Oyigbo (VIDEO)

On Thursday night, it was alleged that hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen besieged Oyigbo in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State and attacked residents leaving many dead.

Residents have allegedly taken to the streets to call for a new Divisional Police State officer after the attack on Wednesday night, October 22.

It is alleged that armed men went from house to house attacking families. On Nigerian social media it is alleged that the attacks were because an hausa man was killed while in a fight when some indigenes and hausa traders clashed.

Some of the residents claimed that the attacks were not in all parts of Oyigbo but the army was deployed to quell the attacks by shooting in the air.

On Thursday, October 23, bodies of victims were spotted on the road and this has sparked anger from some youths who have taken to the streets to demand for a new DPO.

Omoni Nnamdi, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed that there was an attack in the area, but he added that the full detail is not available yet.

“I am aware that there was an attack yesterday but I am yet to get the full details of what happened,” he said.

For about two weeks, Nigerians in various states took to the streets to protest against police brutality under #EndSARS campaign.

While the protests had been largely peaceful, they were eventually hijacked by hoodlums in some states. Wike had decried the attack on government properties in the state, saying “the protest has been hijacked by hoodlums to unleash carnage and destroy property”. Rivers is not the only state where mob attacks have been unleashed. Similar attacks have been launched in several states, including Lagos, Edo, Oyo, Ondo and Imo. Lagos has the highest number of casualties since the outbreak of widespread violence.

