ENDSARS: Violence as hoodlums hijack protest in Ikorodu

By Precious Igbonwelundu

Many residents were at the weekend injured in Ikorodu, a Lagos district after hoodlums hijacked the peaceful #ENDSARS protest in the area.

The thugs, suspected to be cultists, unleashed violence on innocent people, vandalising and looting properties at Ogolonto.

It was gathered the outbreak of violence started Saturday evening and continued Sunday afternoon spreading to over areas in Ikorodu.

Residents told The Nation the looters had gone berserk after smoking marijuana and consuming alcoholic concoctions.

While genuine protesters barricaded the expressway to press home their demands, the hoodlums, it was learnt, started looting shops, attacking motorists, breaking vehicles’ windscreens, side mirrors, snatching bags and phones from passersby.

People were said to have scampered to safety as the hoodlums smashed bottles, brandished cutlasses and sticks.

It was learnt that it took the intervention of policemen from the Area N Command to quell the violence and the crowd dispersed.

However, trouble resumed Sunday morning after protesters returned to Ogolonto to resume their demonstration but were stopped by residents leading to a rowdy session.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Commander Area N, James Usen, an Assistant Commissioner (ACP) raced to the scene and restored normalcy.

He said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu has appealed to all protesters to remain peaceful, manage their protests properly and control themselves.

Asked if any arrest was made on those who vandalised and looted properties, Adejobi said no.