EndSARS: We’ll continue to protect ‘genuine protesters — Makinde

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has reacted to the bloody protests rocking Oyo State.

Mr Makinde, in a video broadcast made available on his official social media page, said the state has deployed a joint security outfit, Operation Burst, to protect genuine #EndSARS demonstrators.

Mr Makinde did not speak on the killings of three persons and burning down of a police station in Ojoo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital today.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the incidents.

Speaking Tuesday, Mr Makinde said “we are deploying members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy.”

“The members of the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest. Thugs and hoodlums have taken advantage of the situation to perpetrate uncivil acts and harass citizens who are going about their day-to-day activities,” Mr Makinde admitted.

“Some thugs are going as far as forcing people who have businesses open to close shop and join in the protests. We know these are criminal elements. And so, as a state, we must act to protect the citizenry”.

The governor stressed that the state had dropped all criminal charges against some arrested #EndSARS protesters, and that all those in police custody have been released.

Speaking on the panel to investigate cases of brutality, Mr Makinde said it “will naturally pave the way for the next steps in our quest to get justice for the victims. I urge the good people of Oyo State to trust the process that we have set up and rest assured that every case will be pursued to a logical conclusion.”

He also asked that all schools in Ibadan should close from Wednesday, October 21 until a review would be announced on Friday.