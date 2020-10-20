endsars:-what-thugs-have-‘achieved’-so-far

As the country heats up, with thugs attacking the #EndSARS peaceful protesters, tragedies have marred the youths’ struggle, leading to a 24-hour curfew in some states of the federation.
Below are some itemised “achievements” of apparently sponsored thugs.
*In Benin City, Edo State, thugs launched an audacious attack on a prison, with several inmates running for freedom.
However, a doctor and a security expert have said such security breach cannot be carried out by the unarmed peaceful protesters and that a prison break cannot effected without insider collaboration.
*In Abuja the hoodlums attacked peaceful protesters, killed some and set a car mart ablaze.
*In Abuja, suit and tie-wearing SUV-driving men were seen on videos directing the thugs who were on rampage.
*Some of the thugs rode in the SUV with the suit and tie men.
*In Lagos, they set fire to police stations and looted secretariats
*Army uniform-wearing thugs or real military personnel are shooting at peaceful protesters at Toll Gate, Lekki, Lagos
*They burnt trucks and gang-raped three girls in Ekiti
