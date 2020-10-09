EndSARS: What’s going on? American rapper, Cardi B, asks

Cardi B

By Juliet Ebirim

American superstar, Cardi B has showed concern for her Nigerian fans in the #ENDSARS protest currently gaining momentum in the country.

A Twitter user had taken to his platform to beg Cardi B to use her platform to reach a wider audience and the international community with regards to the cause.

The user with twitter handle @AsiwajuLerry wrote;

“Madam @iamcardib, Trump is not your only problem. Your beloved Nigeria is currently in a state of pandemonium.

We are not safe!! If you’ve ever loved this country, please help use your platform to create more awareness for us.

Cardi B quickly asked to be briefed on the issue going on in the country. Her reply reads;

“What’s going on? Can you give me a summary so I can research later ….you know I love Nigeria.”

What’s going ? Can you give me a summary so I can research later ….you know I love Nigeria 🇳🇬 https://t.co/jHKFS3M1K2 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020

Since the Grammy Award winning rapper visited Nigeria last December, she hasn’t hidden her love for the country. The mother of one once tweeted her intention to file for Nigerian citizenship.

Vanguard