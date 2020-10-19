EndSARS: Why protests continue despite government’s concessions

For the past two weeks, thousands of Nigerian youths have been on the streets demanding an end to police brutality, disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian police and comprehensive police reforms.

The protests have paralysed activities and disrupted traffic on major roads in many cities. In places where vehicular movements are not disrupted, residents battle with gridlock, especially in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power.

Nigerians had long launched a campaign online with the #EndSARS hashtag. The campaign trended across the world two weeks ago after celebrities volunteered to lead the protests against harassment and incessant killing of citizens by SARS.

The police later disbanded the SARS and announced the launch of a Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT) to replace it. But that was immediately rejected by Nigerians despite assurance that members of the disbanded SARS would take medical and psychological examination before being considered for the new initiative.

During all of these processes, the protests became more tensed despite an appeal by the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, that protesters give the government some time to implement their demands.

The leadership of the National Assembly alongside some business moguls have also pleaded with the protesters to consider the economy. But the youth have insisted that their demands are yet to be met.

Some of the other demands are prosecution of killer cops, the release of all protesters in detention and an overhaul of the police.

Despite the death of over 12 protesters, the demonstrators have remain undeterred with introduction of new hashtags such as #EndPoliceBrutality, #NassSalaryCut, #EndSWAT, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeriaNow and many more.

‘Why we are still on the streets’

While the #EndSARS protest has no leadership structure, PREMIUM TIMES identified some key players in various cities who explained their refusal to leave the streets.

police have a culture of unending brutality. This is not the first time they will be disbanded,” she said. “The protest is a result of distrust. No police officer has been arrested or brought out for Justice. Where is the sincerity of processes?

“Governor Sanwo-olu visited the president to explain the plight of Nigerians to him but he laughed it off. It shows the unseriousness of the president. Protesters are still being attacked under the supervision of police. I was attacked by a soldier. Those calling for zoom meetings should rather speak with the president.

“Young people want to live and it is important for everyone to speak. The demands are not being met. The culture of brutality has not stopped and the youth are saying they don’t want to be sold out anymore.”

Speaking in the same vein, one of the leading agitators of the protest in Osun State, Dunsi Olowolafe, said their demands are beyond stopping police brutality.

earlier analysis explained why the deployment of troops may escalate the #EndSARS protests.

Concessions granted by govt

Presidential Panel on Police Reforms has met and the following were announced:

1 The Inspector-General of Police directed state commands to halt the use of force against protesters. He also ordered:

2 Unconditional release of arrested protesters.

3 Open communication and outreach to citizens to establish trust and confidence and a roadmap for the implementation of the White Paper of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the SARS.

4 Setting up of an Independent Investigation Panel to look into the violations of human rights by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Nigerian Police at different states.

5 Call for memoranda from members of the public whose rights have been violated by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Police will be released by the panel.