Daily News

#EndSARS: ‘Wike we dey come oh’, PH protesters chant as they march to Gov’s office [VIDEO]

By
0
#endsars:-‘wike-we-dey-come-oh’,-ph-protesters-chant-as-they-march-to-gov’s-office-[video]
Views: Visits 0

#EndSARS: 'Wike we dey come oh', PH protesters chant as they match to Gov's office [VIDEO]

By David Royal

Hundreds of youths Tuesday morning stormed the streets of Port Harcourt to stage protest against the now disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS, defying an order by the Rivers State governor against the protest.

Rivers State Government had on Monday night issued a warning to protesters not to stage any protest in Rivers following the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

READ ALSO: EndSARS: You chose to be a dictator – Genevieve Nnaji blasts Wike

The protesters were seen carrying placards and chanting “Wike we de come oh, Wike we de come oh, we no go gree, we no gree stay for your house oh”

Protesters in PHC chanting “Wike we dey come oh”#EndSarsLegal #BuhariHasBeenABadBoy #wike #PortHarcourtEndSARSProtest #PortHarcourtProtest #PhProtest Cousin yemi Lauretta onochie pic.twitter.com/SMlvz4CqTC

— DeboMacaroni (@mr_macaaroni) October 13, 2020

“Wike we dey come o.”

Port Harcourt protesters chant as they walk towards the Rivers State Government House. #SarsMustGo #SarsMustGoNow pic.twitter.com/yW2qPbQto2

— World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) October 13, 2020

JUST IN: Renowned poet, J. P. Clark, dies at 85

Previous article

Job Racketeers: FG warns against fraudsters

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News