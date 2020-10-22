endsars:-wimbiz-describes-killing-as-barbaric

…says it does not align with democracy

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, has described the shooting and killing of #ENDSARS protesters by the military at the Lekki Tollgate as unacceptable saying such barbaric act does not align with the tenets of democracy.

WIMBIZ in her statement while condemning the violence against the peaceful protesters maintained that nothing can be compared to the loss of lives, maiming and injuries sustained by the protesters.

“WIMBIZ believes in our youth and we believe in the future of Nigeria. We strongly condemn the bloodshed and call for all stakeholders to come together to heal our country”, it stated.

The organisation also commiserate with the families that have lost their loved ones and share the pain and anguish of all citizens of Nigeria who have been in the struggle.

“We encourage and stand firmly with Nigerians to keep hope alive and we will not be deterred in our call for justice, reforms and equity.

“We urge the government to engage with the nation through peaceful dialogue and progressive actions towards nation-building”, it said.

