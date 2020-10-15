EndSARS: Wizkid Bashes Reekado Banks For Promoting Collaboration Amid Protests

Reekado Banks and Wizkid

Nigerian protesters protesting an end to police brutality in the country have shown their relentlessness in achieving a “better Nigeria.”

As protests with the #EndSARS currently rocks the nation and has spread to other parts of the world, Nigerian singer Reekado Banks chose to announce the release of a new song.

Banks in a tweet announced that his song “Omo Lomo,” a collaboration with superstar singer Wizkid is set for release at midnight.

The tweet has since generated controversy as many slammed the singer for being insensitive to think about releasing a song at this time of agitation.

Interestingly, his collaborator Wizkid is also one of those who slammed Banks for the tweet.

In a now-deleted response to the tweet, Wizkid called Banks a “fool” for choosing this period to promote “Omo Lomo.”

Wizkid has been very vocal about his support of the #EndSARS campaign and attended a protest held in London.

Prior to that, he called out Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari asking the president to focus on issues affecting the country. This led to a clash between the singer and one of the aides of the president, Lauretta Onochie.

That is not the first time Wizkid is calling out the Nigerian president. In June this year, Wizkid criticised Buhari in wake of the recent killings in the country. The “Joro” crooner likened the Nigerian president to the president of the United States, Donald Trump. According to Wizkid, both presidents are clueless and the only difference between them is that one is addicted to Twitter.

Ironically, Wizkid was scheduled to release his long-anticipated album “Made In Lagos” but in light of the present situation in the country, the album’s release has been postponed.

Wizkid was not alone in slamming Banks as some other Nigerians in their reaction also said the song is a distraction but not a welcomed one.

Check out responses to Bank’s tweet:

Wetin vex Wizkid be say Reekado use the #ENDSARS hashtag. The thing pain am for him spirit. I never see Wizkid vex like that before. — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) October 15, 2020

Let me tell you one thing, if Wizkid didn’t call Reekado out in public like this, nobody will even know Wiz was unaware of the drop. Trust me, Majority won’t drag Reeky who owns the song, they’ll all come for Wiz. So, Reeky deserves what he got 4rm Starboy, knack Ur head for wall — If my tweet pain you, drink sniper (@Sakpo007) October 15, 2020

Wizkid is probably passionate about seeing a better Nigeria. He doesn’t want anybody to lose concentration; him want make we focus and jazz up. He should have ‘cautioned’ Reekado Banks privately. Too harsh! — E (@iamOkon) October 15, 2020

Before you release jam featuring another artiste, especially a big artiste for that matter. You must receive a go ahead from that artiste before you release the song. Reekado Banks should have waited for Wizkid’s go ahead first! — Pogllins 🌍 (@Pog_llins) October 15, 2020

Nigerians don’t lose focus,Wizkid and Reekado banks will come in later. It’s obvious Starboy is angry and everyone can be angry including Burna,Davido,Falz you and I because of the situation on ground. y’all calm down let’s focus on #EndSWAT — BENUEGIANT🦍#ENDSWAT (@one_dosh) October 15, 2020

Banks is gearing for the release of his EP “Off The Record.” The body of work boasts collaborations from other top music stars like Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi.

Speaking about the EP, Banks said: