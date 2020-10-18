EndSARS: Youths Set Up Helplines, Charging Ports To Support Protesters

File photo of #EndSARS protesters.

The ingenuity of the Nigerian youths while protesting Police brutality has been consistent as people from different walks of life offer their services pro bono.

Helplines and charging ports, among others, have been set up by the protesters to aid their work.

We have a helpline now as well! 01 700 1755 1. Press one for medical 2. Press two for legal 3. Press three for food and supplies 4. Press for 4, 5 or 6 for mental health emergencies#EndSARS THANK YOU @EbyAkhigbe @funmioyatogun You can still DM @endsarsresponse — FK. (@fkabudu) October 17, 2020

Line has crashed temporarily o. It rings but has stopped connecting to our phones rn. They said 20 minutes😩 https://t.co/b4ZUWD70uu — FK. (@fkabudu) October 17, 2020

The #EndSARS protests have given a platform to the youths to prove they can create a system that works if and when given the opportunity.

Most youths serving others in the protests range from 20s, 30s and 40s.

These individuals have built an effective multidisciplinary nationwide network in less than a week with less than N100m (in donations that are still adding up).

They asking, daily and on social media and in the demonstrations, why the government has not been able to use taxes appropriately while theorizing that the people currently in charge are just interested in their share of the “National Cake.”

Lekki #EndSARS protesters can now charge their phones , solar inverter and phone chargers have been made available 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/tlenP8NQWE — Naija wants to #EndSARS (@Naija_PR) October 16, 2020

We’ve sent security so far to: Surulere

Shagamu

Arepo

Shomolu

Okota

Alausa day & night

Airport Road

Abuja

Jos

Lekki day & night Working on locations outside Lagos now. If you need security please reach out to @SamuelOtigba, @Endsarsresponse or call 017001755 and press 7 — FK. (@fkabudu) October 18, 2020

We’ve started sending ambulances out for today. So far locations are Sagamu, Lekki, Ikorodu, Surulere, Arepo, Airport Road. Working on the rest. Please call helpline (017001755) or reach @Endsarsresponse if you need one at your protest — FK. (@fkabudu) October 18, 2020

To everyone asking if they can volunteer at the help line, we’ve got 30 people working in shifts atm so we’re all good atm for the volume we’re getting. I’ll ask here if we need anymore people. Kizzes #EndSARS — FK. (@fkabudu) October 18, 2020

Wait, Solar powered charging points? Are these real pictures? If yes, then “infrastructure” is added to my previous list, as number 8 of the things young people have built in one week. You are not lazy!#EndSARS https://t.co/U5ddVai0FX — K.O. | 🇳🇬 (@KolaOyeneyin) October 16, 2020

The most derided groups in Nigeria—feminists, women, queer, disabled, and youth— are the ones out here protesting for the lives of all Nigerians. Ain’t that something? — basseyworld (@Basseyworld) October 18, 2020

The #EndSARS protests have been ongoing for more than 11 days.

Although the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu had disbanded the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the wake of the protests, the agitation has continued to gain traction across the country.

They have rejected the new tactical unit – Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) – formed by the police authorities to replace SARS, saying there is no difference between the former and the latter.