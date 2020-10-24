endsars:-zenith,-access,-fcmb-bank-buildings-attacked-by-hoodlums-in-akwa-ibom

Zenith, Access, and FCMB bank buildings were among the facilities vandalised on Thursday by hoodlums in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

An LG electronics shop and a popular store, De Choice Mall, in Uyo, were also vandalised and looted, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The commissioner for information, Akwa Ibom State, Ini Emembong, accompanied by other government officials, visited the vandalised facilities on Friday to ascertain the extent of damage.

Mr Ememobong said the destruction was an ”act of criminality against democracy and humanity and will be treated as such.”

The commissioner said “foreigners with active collaboration with some indigenous persons” were responsible for the attacks.”

He said Governor Udom Emmanuel “deeply sympathised” with corporate organisations and people affected by the attacks.

Amos Etuk, the chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom State, accompanied Mr Ememobong on the inspection tour.

Mr Etuk said the destruction done to public and private facilities was “senseless.”

“We were very shocked at what we saw, it was unbelievable,” he said. “Akwa Ibom State is not known for violence.”

“These are properties owned by businessmen and the government, and we believe that this is part of what is growing the economy of the state. It’s unfortunate because these business premises have not in any way offended or obstructed them in whatever way they would have proceeded in their protests.

“No right-thinking Akwa Ibom person would support this destruction,” he added.

Mr Etuk thanked Governor Emmanuel “for quickly mobilising security agents to take charge of the situation.”

Hoodlums in different parts of Nigeria have been attacking public and private properties as a fallout of the #EndSARS protests.

The #EndSARS protests, which began nearly two weeks ago, seek an end to police brutality in the country, among other policing reforms.

Akwa Ibom and other states in Nigeria have imposed curfews to stem loss of lives and properties.