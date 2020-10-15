EndSarsProtest : LBSL Denies Having Its Buses Used By Thugs, Suspend Operations

Operators of the Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) say contrary to the narratives being circulated across social media, none of its buses was used by thugs to attack those protesting against the cruelty met at the hands of SARS operatives.

According to a communique by the spokesman for LBSL, Afolabi Olawale, the bus was heading towards Oshodi from Berger around 8 a.m when some armed individuals disembarked from a particular yellow vehicle in front of the bus at the Secretariat Bus Stop, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and headed towards the direction of the LBSL vehicle.

Managing Director of LBSL, Mr. Idowu Oguntona said “One of our buses during the normal cause of operations ran into approaching armed people this morning.

“When the people were sighted armed and heading towards our bus, commuters in the bus scampered for safety due to the imminent danger.

“One of the passengers even tried to escape through the rear window of the bus”.

The armed group, whose identity remains unknown, later went their way without attacking the bus.

The LBSL boss further stated that all the passengers on the bus were eventually commuted safely to their destination at Oshodi.

He said no LBSL Bus was used to commute persons to disrupt the ongoing protests, adding that Governor Sanwo-Olu has consistently spoken to protesters on their rights to peaceful protest, hence there is no way the LBSL can support thuggery in any form.

Oguntona added that it was quite disheartening that this incident was linked to the activities of some hoodlums.

The MD of the bus company said that in the interim, the company is forced to suspend temporarily, all bus operations for the safety of passengers and until it is safe to return to service.

He pleaded for understanding from all esteemed passengers and reiterated the rights of people to peaceful protests and condemned any attack on people participating.