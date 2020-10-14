EndSARS:Protesters block Anambra Govt House as Nnamdi Kanu declares support

After a successful #EndSARS protest in Onitsha, on Tuesday, protesters took the protest to Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Wednesday, where they blocked the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the government house Awka for more than 5 hours.

Wednesday’s was the third day of protest in Anambra and the second in the capital city of Awka since the protests began across the country last week.

The protesters began gathering around 10 a.m. in the city from various parts of the state.

It was gathered that a popular transport company in the state provided logistics support to the protesters by making its buses available to ferry protesters from Onitsha to join up with those in Awka.

The transport company, which was said to have also had run-ins with overbearing policemen in the state, also provided some refreshment to the protesters as a way of encouraging them.

The protesters marched round major roads in Awka on their way to the Government House.

At the Government House, they were told that the governor, Willie Obiano, had left for Onitsha, a development which angered the protesters.

They then proceeded to block the road for hours till evening.

One of the protesters wrote on Twitter that “We asked them to see the Governor they said Governor is in Onitsha.

“No problem! We have blocked Enugu-Onitsha express road and Government House. So if you are going anywhere today, forget it!”,

“Go home or join us!



End what? #ENDSARSNOW



#EndSARS#endpolicebrutality.”

The situation caused traffic gridlock on the ever busy expressway with lots of cars and commuters stranded for hours.

The protesters turned the protest into a mini carnival of some sort as they danced to loud music blaring from loud speakers outfitted on a truck.

At some point, some of the protesters got a football and started playing on the expressway while others cheered.

Meanwhile, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has commended young Nigerians for embarking on the protests.

He said the youth by their actions in the past one week, have finally woken up from their slumber to demand justice.

“We are happy that at last the youths of this generation have come to terms with the brutal reality of life in Nigeria which we saw many years back,” he said.

Mr Kanu, in statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the security agents have been lenient to criminals but brutal to their citizens.

He frowned at those congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari for scrapping Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), saying the disbandment was more of putting old wine into new bottle.

“These sycophants congratulating this version of ‘Buhari’ for scrapping SARS should stop doing so because nobody has scraped SARS. What they did was to give it a new name -SWAT. The Nigeria government and the Inspector General of Police simply poured the old wine into a new bottle.”

“This deceit should not be tolerated by any right thinking person. The Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, the ruling APC party and other individuals congratulating their newest version of ‘Buhari’ and IGP for scrapping the criminal unit of the Police are not sincere”, he said.

“IPOB is calling on all the families of victims of extra judicial killings particularly those killed during the on-going ENDSARS protest to come out and show their grievances to the world, Nigeria Government and to the Police,” Mr Kanu said

The IPOB leader said the protest should continue until the right changes are effected.

“Nigerian youths must not relent in fighting those who abandoned all their responsibilities in dealing with armed robbers, kidnapers, ritualists and evil doers and resorted to chasing after innocent people who are already encumbered with hardship,” he said.