endsars:reyenieju-lauds-warri-youths-conduct-during-protests

Daniel Reyenieju

The former member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has commended youths of Warri Federal Constituency over the manner they conducted themselves during the #EndSARS protests.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja the former lawmaker who is currently the Special Adviser on Niger Delta to the Honorable Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives noted that while the ‘#End SARS Demonstration’ took place in many cities of the country with devastating destructions in lives, including public and private’ properties, and massive looting in many parts of the Country, the youths in warri and its adjourning areas were most civil and decent in carrying out the said protests and demonstrations such that no life has been reportedly lost, nor was any invasion of any property and looting reported apart of the unfortunate incident at the Warri correctional services.

According to Reyenieju” I remain most enthused by the conducts of the Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw youths and most expecially the Ugbuwangwe, Ajamimogha, Ekurede, Okere and Ugbori in Warri who secured the Warri Sea Port and thus ensured that the Warri Port remain intact.

“I applaud the youths of all communities that their sense of decency and patriotism in protecting the port is legendary and commendable particularly that the Warri Port is gradually picking up with the dredging of the Escravos Bar in 2018 which I got the Federal Government to do when he was representing the Warri Federal Constituency.

“ While the Itsekiri ethnic-nation given their position as the second oil bearing and producing ethnic group nationally remain underdeveloped and marginalized at all levels of government, it will amount to unforgivable hara-kiri and self-immolation if these Itsekiri youths had allowed the little federal government investments in their land to be destroyed by hoodlums”.