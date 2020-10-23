EndSars:We didn’t hoard COVID-19 Palliatives,distribution done in Sequence – Commissioner

.

says invoices can be sighted by anyone

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Following report that COVID-19 Palliatives were hoarded by the Cross River State governnent ,the Commisioner for Humanity &Social Welfare,Mrs Blessing Egbara has disclosed that the distribution was done in Sequence as it was not a one off exercise

Recall that hoodlums ,resident broke into various warehouses at different locations belonging to the state government and carted away COVID-19 Palliatives as well as relief materials including food items and building materials.

In a statement late Friday signed by the Commisioner,Mrs Blessing Egbara and made available to Vanguard she explained that those items were barely received two weeks ago .

She insisted that no item include gaeri,rice ,yams pasta ,groundnut oil amongst other were hoarded contrary to report making the rounds .

Her words :” The attention of the Cross River State Government has been drawn to mis-representations being given to the effect that some warehouses that were broken into by some hoodlums contained foodstuff meant for distribution as palliatives.

“Contrary to the mis-information being peddled, Cross River State has been distributing foodstuff palliatives to the most vulnerable ones in the state in sequence.

“The distribution began with release of the palliatives to those who needed it most through churches, followed by release through traditional rulers.

“This was followed by distribution of the palliatives in the northern senatorial district. It was followed by distribution in the Central Senatorial District.

“The foodstuff found at the warehouses broken into in Calabar were received about a week ago from Cacovid for distribution in the Southern Senatorial District.

“The invoices are there to be sighted by anyone who is interested.Upon taking delivery of the foodstuff, the state was however, directed not to distribute the palliatives pending a press conference that was to be addressed by a Cacovid team from Lagos.

“It should be noted that restocking and distribution of palliatives is a continuous process and not a one off exercise.The moment stocks are depleted so are they restocked, as such no state would have an empty warehouse,” she stated .

However ,about three warehouses have been looted completely by hoodlums and resident who took advantage of the situation to stock thier houses at various location in the metropolis.